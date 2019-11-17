 

Vikes overcome 20-0 deficit, beat Broncos 27-23

The Minnesota Vikings overcame a 20-0 first-half deficit and their defense hung on in a 27-23 lead over the Denver Broncos.

The Vikings improved to 8-3 by scoring touchdowns on each of their four second-half possessions and capped by Kirk Cousins’ 32-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph with 6:01 remaining.

Minnesota’s defense then stopped the Brandon Allen-led Broncos from scoring on their final drive, and after his 11-yard run converted a fourth-and-1 and put the ball on the Vikings 4 with 10 seconds left. Allen threw three incompletions, including the final two to tight end Noah Fant in the endzone.

It marked the fourth time Denver has blown a fourth-quarter lead this season.

