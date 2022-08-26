Click the video player above to see full highlights and bonus highlights from Friday’s game

HAYTI, S.D. (KELO) — The Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week returned on Friday as Dell Rapids St. Mary made the trip north to Hayti for a matchup with Hamlin.

It was a cross class battle of ranked teams on Friday. St. Mary enters as the top-ranked team in 9B, while Hamlin is #4 in 9AA.

First offensive play of the game for Hamlin went for six. Quarterback Tyson Stevenson hits Luke Frasier and he’ll take that 54 yards for the touchdown to make it 7-0.

Following a St. Mary punt, the Chargers get back on the move. This time, Stevenson hits Zach Van Meetern for the 36 yard score and it’s 14-0.

They’d continue to click in the opening quarter, as Frasier scampered in for the 21 yard touchdown and that made it 21-0 Hamlin.

From there, the Chargers kept the pedal down as they’d roll to a 52-12 win over the Cardinals.

Hamlin is now 2-0 on the season, with a pair of impressive wins. The Chargers will travel to Garretson on Friday, September 2.