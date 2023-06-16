MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Vierling hit two solo homers, Javier Báez had a three-run shot to cap a five-run third inning and the Detroit Tigers cruised to a 7-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

Báez added a highlight-worthy play at shortstop, throwing out a runner from his knees after a backhand stop.

Detroit, which hasn’t won a season series against the Twins since 2016, entered the four-game series at AL Central-leading Minnesota having lost 13 of 15. The Tigers have won the first two games by a combined 15-5 score.

Detroit’s Jonathan Schoop added an RBI single against his former team.

Tyler Holton (1-0) was the winner with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. He was third of six pitchers for the Tigers, who had Will Vest start the game.

Twins right-hander Joe Ryan (7-4) allowed a season-high six runs in seven innings, giving up seven hits and striking out seven. Ryan had a 2.21 ERA through his first 10 starts this season, but has allowed 16 runs in 23 2/3 innings over his last four — with his ERA rising to 3.30.

Alex Kirilloff hit his fourth homer of the season in the second to give Minnesota a1-0 lead.

Báez has hit safely in six straight games and nine of 10, hitting .302 with two homers and seven RBIs during that stretch. In five games since returning from the injured list after a back injury, Vierling has nine hits — three of them homers — in 17 at-bats.

TRAINERS ROOM

Tigers: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (left index finger pulley rupture) threw a bullpen session Friday. … LHP Tarik Skubal (left elbow strain) is scheduled to make another rehab start for Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.

Twins: RHP Kenta Maeda (right triceps strain) made another rehab start for Triple-A St. Paul, going 4 1/3 innings and allowing one run on two hits and four walks.

UP NEXT

Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli didn’t announce a starter for Saturday. with the Twins expected to go with a bullpen game in an effort to give the rotation an extra day of rest. LHP Joey Wentz (1-6, 7.23 ERA) was scheduled for Detroit.