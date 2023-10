PETALING JAYA, MALAYSIA (KELO) — Beth Saltzman, from Viborg, S.D., claimed the world championship in the right arm competition at the International Federation of Armwrestling (IFA) World Arm Wrestling Championships.

Saltzman defeated Poland’s Julia Tarasek in the finals.

The South Dakotan also competed for Team USA in the left arm competition, where she finished third.

She is set to return home from Malaysia on Sunday.