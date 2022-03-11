WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Class ‘B’ Girls State Basketball semifinals were held Friday night. In the first game, 8-seed Viborg-Hurley took on 4-seed Corsica-Stickney, while in the other semifinal it was second-seeded De Smet facing 6-seed Faith.

Viborg-Hurley built a six-point halftime lead, but the two teams kept it close the entire second.

Corsica-Stickney tied the game a couple times and took a one-point lead, but the Cougars kept coming. Viborg-Hurley would build a one-point lead late, when Delana Mach buried a corner three.

The Cougars would go on to earn a 43-38 win.

Coral Mason led the way with 14 points as she and the Cougars will play in their first state championship in co-op history.

Faith and De Smet played in an instant classic.

The Bulldogs led most of the game, but a buzzer beating three from Kaycee Groves would even the game at the end of regulation.

De Smet started strong in the first overtime, but Faith came storming back. Groves would bury a long three in the final seconds of the overtime period, forcing a second overtime.

Again, the Bulldogs came out of the chute strong, but the Longhorns battled back to within two. That’s as close as it would get.

De Smet picked up a 52-50, double overtime win over Faith.

Kennadi Buchholz led the way for De Smet. She finished with a double-double of 22 points and 21 rebounds. Groves finished with 31 points for Faith.

No. 2 De Smet will meet no. 8 Viborg-Hurley in the Class ‘B’ State championship. Tip-off is set for 7:45 p.m. on Saturday