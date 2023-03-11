HURON, S.D. (KELO) — The Viborg-Hurley girls basketball team won the Class B state championship with a 71-61 win over Wall.

With the game tied at 17 after one quarter, the third-seeded Cougars outscored the Lady Eagles by seven in the second period.

The Cougars outrebounded the Lady Eagles by 12.

Coral Mason poured in 28 points for Viborg-Hurley. She also pulled down 16 rebounds in 31 minutes for a double-double.

Two other Cougars were in double figures. Denae Mach scored 16 points, and Charley Nelson added 14, including a trio of 3-pointers.

Paige Kjerstad led Wall with 21 points. Nora Dinger contributed 13, and Alexis Stephan notched 11.