SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Class ‘B’ SoDak 16 round was held Thursday night across neutral sites in South Dakota, with 8 teams punching their ticket to next week’s State Tournament.

Six-seed, and last year’s State Runner-Up Castlewood faced 11-seed Viborg-Hurley up in Madison. The Cougars would lead by 8 after 1. They’d stretch that lead to 11 at halftime.

Viborg-Hurley continued to roll in the 3rd quarter, stretching the lead to 17. Castlewood would close the gap from there, but it wasn’t enough as the Cougars advance, 48-36 over the Warriors.

In the 8 vs. 9 matchup, it was Aberdeen Christian taking on Centerville out at the Corn Palace. The Knights would come away with the 46-35 victory over the Tornadoes.

Class B SoDak 16 Results

#1 Aberdeen Roncalli 54, #16 Bison 23

#2 De Smet 57, #15 Avon 44

#3 Wall 50, #14 Howard 25

#4 Corsica-Stickney 60, #13 Bridgewater-Emery 42

#5 White River 44, #12 Herreid/Selby Area 32

#11 Viborg-Hurley 48, #6 Castlewood 36

#7 Faith 47, #10 Sully Buttes 44

#9 Aberdeen Christian 46, #8 Centerville 35