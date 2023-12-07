BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU offense is top ten in both scoring and total offense this season and much of that success comes from a talented group up front.

The SDSU offensive line has been undeniably one of the best in the country this season, only allowing nine sacks in 12 games, while also creating effective running lanes for their fifth ranked rushing offense.

The group is judged differently than the rest of the team. They’re evaluated on their lack of failure allowing those around them to excel.

“If I know one thing about offensive line play and about football in general, it’s a game of ten thousand reps. You got to put in that kind of time to master one thing. The more unique we try to get in terms of the blocking schemes and changing what we’re asking the guys to do, it’s hard to really achieve that mastery,” offensive line head coach Ryan Olson said.

Offensive line success isn’t new to Brookings, as they’ve had plenty of players to learn from.

“I had a bunch of guys that were really good examples for me. So I want to set that example for these young guys, me and Garret as well, we came in together. And the mentors really helped us out. So we’re just going to go out there, practice, try to show them the way to do it the right way,” senior offensive lineman Mason McCormick said.

The offensive line’s uniformity has helped them to remain undefeated. Each player has to execute on the field to continue their playoff run.

“We’ve got to fight for another week together on Saturday. So, I don’t think anybody’s really satisfied up to this point. We’re just very thankful to be here, but we still have a lot of work together,” senior offensive lineman Garret Greenfield said.

“Well for a guy like me and Garret and some of the other guys, this is all we got left playing college football here, this institution, and our coaches have done so much for us. And so why not go out here and finish it up the right way,” McCormick said.

The Jacks will face Villanova Saturday, kick-off is set for 11 a.m.