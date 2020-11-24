Versatility will be key for the SDSU Women

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU’s women’s basketball team last played against rival USD in last March’s Summit League Tournament Championship, in which they fell to the Coyotes, 63-58. The Jacks are back, looking to reach the mountain top again, and the return of a healthy all-conference player should help.

Last season came to an abrupt end due to the pandemic, and it’s been a long wait for the Jackrabbit women since falling to USD in last year’s conference tournament.

“It’s just been kind of a motivator to see where we want to be at the end of the season. I think we’ve had a good attitude coming into this very long preseason and so I think we’re ready to go,” Redshirt Junior Myah Selland said.

After missing most of last season with an injury, redshirt junior Myah Selland returns fully healthy this year. Head Coach Aaron Johnston calls Selland one of the most versatile players to come through his program.

“We have to really to find a way to showcase her talents because she’s such a good passer, she’s good in the post, she’s good on the perimeter, she’s really good in transition, she can defend multiple spots,” Head Coach Aaron Johnston said.

Selland’s versatility will allow some other key contributors to expand their roles.

“Tori Nelson is someone that can do an awful lot on the basketball floor, guard different positions, play different positions. Paiton Burckhard, I think when everyone watches her this year, will see a far more versatile player,” Johnston said.

The Jacks will be tested right out of the gates, with three non-conference games against ranked opponents.

“To be able to get those games, and still have that challenge this year especially is really important. I think it will really help prepare us for the conference season,” Senior Guard Tylee Irwin said.

“When it comes to postseason opportunities, they’re obviously really big for us. So we take our non-conference schedule very seriously,” Selland said.

In just five days, that long wait to return to the court, will finally be over.

“To say that we’re finally playing this Saturday is definitely surreal, and we’re really excited for it,” Irwin said.

South Dakota State opens the season at home on Saturday against Iowa State. Tip-off is set for 2:00.