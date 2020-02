NEW YORK—South Dakota women’s basketball remains No. 20 in this week’s Associated Press Poll released Monday.

No. 20 South Dakota (26-2, 15-0 Summit League) has clinched its second Summit League regular season title in three years. The Coyotes are one victory away from running the table, a feat that has only been done twice in The Summit League / Mid-Continent Conference history (South Dakota, 2017-18; Northern Illinois, 1993-94).