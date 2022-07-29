GREGORY, S.D. (KELO) – Dell Rapids and Vermillion met with the winner advancing to play Winner/Colome.

In the top of the 1st, Dell’s Dylan Mathis would hit a high fly ball and it had some serious carry on it. It would hit off the wall, Brayden Pankonen who was on second base had to wait for it to make sure it wasn’t caught, he would hustle home from second. They would try and get him at the plate, couldn’t and in the process Jack Henry slide in safely into third. Dells took a 1-0 lead.

We move now the bottom of the 2nd. It was a 2-2 game, bases loaded for Vermillion’s Connor Saunders, he would send one right back up middle, it would knock in not one, but two base runners and it was Vermillion who took a 4-2 lead.

In the top of the 4th the game was tied at 5 when Dell Rapid’s Will Jaton would lay down a beautiful bunt and everybody was safe. Dells was up 6-5 at that point but in the end Vermillion would comes back to win by a final of 9-7. They’ll play Winner/Colome while Dells will play Milbank in the losers bracket.