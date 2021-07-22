Vermillion outlasts Lennox in Region 3B semifinals

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — The game came down to the final play, but Vermillion Post 1 was able to take advantage of an error to score the game winning run in a 4-3 win over Lennox.

The first four games of the class ‘B’ region 3 playoffs were all one run finishes, including a three walk-offs and the semifinal winner’s bracket game was just as thrilling.

Lennox led 3-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. Vermillion got their first two runners aboard via walks and then a bunt and an error brought in the tying run and nearly scored the winning run.

However, Lennox’s Gavin Sanculi made a strong throw to retire the runner at the plate.

Two batters later however, Vermillion’s Jake Jensen reached via an error that scored Reece Proefrock from second and gave Post 1 the narrow 4-3 win.

Beresford eliminated Elk Point in game one on Thursday, 5-4.

Following Vermillion’s narrow win, it was Tea Post 266 who eliminated Beresford 8-0.

Just three teams remain in the Region 3B tournament. Tea will face Lennox in an elimination game on Friday, July 23 at 5 p.m.

The winner of that game will play Vermillion of the first championship game. The if necessary game is scheduled for Saturday.