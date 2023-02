VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Vermillion girls basketball team retained their undefeated record Thursday with a 62-55 win over Sioux Falls Christian.

The Chargers led as the game went into halftime. They’d hold that lead into the third quarter, but that’s when the Tanagers found their stride.

Vermillion would finish strong in the third and fourth on their way to the victory.

The Tanagers are now 16-0 on the season.