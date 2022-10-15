SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) – A dramatic 20-yard touchdown with nine seconds remaining lifted the No. 24 Augustana football team over Wayne State on Viking Days Saturday. Trailing 27-24, Casey Bauman led the Vikings on a 10-play, 82-yard drive concluding with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Logan Uttecht with nine seconds on the clock for the 31-27 win.

Augustana moves to 6-1 on the season while Wayne State suffers just its second loss to fall to 5-2.

The dramatic victory was needed after Wayne State rattled off 18-straight points to take the three-point advantage with 7:13 remaining. The Wildcats scored the go-ahead touchdown on a Nick Bohn one-yard rush on fourth down in what looked like a complete change in momentum.

Augustana got the ball back and was forced to punt after just a five-play drive, making that momentum shift appear even more apparent.

However, the Augustana defense held its ground with the ensuing Wildcat drive, forcing a three-and-out. The Vikings took over on the Wayne State 48-yard line after the WSC punt got hung up in the wind with 2:53 on the clock.

But luck, again, appeared to not be on the Vikings’ side as a tipped pass landed in the hands of Marzion Cosby with 2:10 remaining.

Augustana’s defense, armed with three time-outs, again stood firm forcing a second-straight three-and-out including a third down stop of a 1-yard loss to get the ball back with 1:49 on the clock to set up the game-winning drive.

Bauman began the drive with a 12-yard rush and followed with a 20-yard completion to Uttecht. After a rush and three-more completions, including a second 20-yard completion on the drive, this time to Devon Jones, Augustana was in business with 12 seconds on the clock on the WSC 20-yard line.

That set up a third 20-yard completion on the drive, this time the game-winning touchdown to Uttecht in the right corner of the end zone, proving to be the game-winner as the play ended with nine ticks remaining.

Augustana scored first thanks to a forced fumble and recovery on the game’s first play. Andrew Henrich squirted the ball loose from the Wayne State running back and Ben Kemp landed on it for the turnover recovery. Brady Pfeifer split the uprights from 30-yards out to take a 3-0 lead.

The Wildcats answered back with a 38-yard field goal with 6:03 remaining in the opening quarter.

The first touchdown of the game was a 13-yard reception by Uttecht from Bauman as Augustana carried a 10-3 lead into the second quarter.

After a 52-yard field goal from the Wildcats, the Vikings embarked on a 6-play, 75-yard drive ending with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Bauman to Jack Fisher.

Wayne State quickly answered back to end the opening half with Augustana leading 17-9.

Augustana opened the second half with the ball and simply went 80 yards on 6:03 of game clock to set up a 2-yard Isaiah Huber rushing touchdown and push Augustana’s lead to 24-9.

Wayne State quickly answered back with the first 7 of 18-straight points with a 72-yard touchdown run by Anthony Watkins. That was followed by a 30-yard field goal by Alex Powders and the aforementioned Bohn rushing touchdown with 7:13 remaining in the contest.

Bauman completed the day 21-of-33 passing for 221 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those touchdowns went to Uttecht who collected seven passes for 100 yards. Jones also had seven receptions, compiling 61 yards of offense.

Bauman also led the rushing attack with 57 yards while David Addo accumulated 45 yards.

Defensively, T.J. Liggett racked up seven tackles, five solo, while Eli Weber added five solo tackles. Augustana recorded two sacks with one each from Will Davis and Matt Chitty. Logan Leonard also hauled in his first-career interception for AU.

Augustana, firmly in the NCAA Division II Playoff discussion, hosts Minnesota State Saturday at 1 p.m. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of time at GoAugie.com/Tickets.