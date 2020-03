SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The United States Hockey League has made the decision to suspend their season effective immediately and until further notice.

The USHL Board of Directors made the unanimous decision to protect their players, officials and fans on Thursday. Along with games, practices and workouts will also be canceled.

The Sioux Falls Stampede play in the USHL.

Here is a look at the statement from USHL on Twitter:

USHL to Suspend Season Due to COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/CiV6mT8WUk — USHL (@USHL) March 12, 2020

The Stampede were scheduled to play on Friday in Waterloo.