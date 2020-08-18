USHL plans for November start

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The United States Hockey League, home of the Sioux Falls Stampede, announced on Tuesday, their plan to return to hockey by November.

Friday, November 6 is the league’s targeted date to start the 2020-2021 season. The plan includes a 54 game season that concludes on April 24, 2021.

Players are scheduled to arrive in market over a four week period beginning on September 14, with preseason games targeted to begin in mid-October.

All activities are designed to take place in accordance with local, state and federal guidelines as well as the League’s Return to Play Protocols which are currently being finalized.

“We have created a plan to bring players to our markets and in order to safely begin development and ultimately competition,” USHL President and Commissioner Tom Garrity said. “Should conditions change, this plan will allow our league the flexibility to react to new circumstances, and we will adjust accordingly.”

The league will announce this season’s schedule in the coming weeks.