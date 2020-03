SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The United States Hockey League announced Wednesday that the league would cancel the remainder of their season.

The decision was unanimously voted on by the USHL Board of Directors. The decision was made with the best interest of everyone involved including USHL staff, athletes and fans.

USHL Cancels Remainder of Season Due to COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/8PKWH4diCC — USHL (@USHL) March 18, 2020

The USHL says they will still announce the 2019-2020 season awards throughout the upcoming weeks.