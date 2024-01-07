SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) — Sioux Falls Women’s Wrestling headed south to compete in the Bronco Women’s Open today coming away with 29 total wins, 10 place winners and one individual champion in Zoe Adam .

Ava McNeal went 3-2 on the day at 101-pounds with three pins to claim 5th place and currently sits 7-2 overall.

At 109-pounds, Paw Hobza went 2-2 en route to a 4th place finish with a pin and forfeit. Hobza currently sits 7-4 on the season.

Paige Denke went 3-2 at 116-pounds today with a 5th place finish to advance to 6-2 on the year. Denke recorded one fall and two injury forfeits on the day.

Rei Ogden competed at 123-pounds for the Coo going 4-2 with an 8th place finish and four pins. Ogden currently sits 19-5 on the year.

At 130-pounds Teila Peters and Mackenzie Armagost finished in 5th and 7th place respectively. Peters went 3-2 on the day with two tech. falls and a decision sitting 9-5 on the year. Armagost finished the day 4-2 with four pins and currently sits 6-8 on the season

McKenna Hendrickson picked up two pins on the evening, going 2-2 en route to a 7th place finish. Hendrickson moves to 6-8 on the year.

At 143-pounds, Brinley Green finished 3-2 today with two tech. falls and a decision and a 5th place finish. Green currently sits 9-8 on the season.

Aliyah Villarreal went 1-3 with a pin and 8th place finish. Villarreal is now 4-8 on the season.

Zoe Adam was the lone individual champion on the day going 4-0 with three pins and a tech. fall. Adam advances to 15-3 on the year.

The Cougars will be back in action January 12-13 when they head to the York Dual Tour and York Open. The Coo will return home January 17 to host Dakota Wesleyan and again on January 31st as they host the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Individual Results

123 – Amanda Komoczi finished 0-2 on the day (0-5 on the season)

143 – Ciana Grate finished 0-2 on the day (6-4 on the season)

Sioux Falls Women’s Wrestling headed south to compete in the Bronco Women’s Open today coming away with 29 total wins, 10 place winners and one individual champion in Zoe Adam .

Ava McNeal went 3-2 on the day at 101-pounds with three pins to claim 5th place and currently sits 7-2 overall.

At 109-pounds, Paw Hobza went 2-2 en route to a 4th place finish with a pin and forfeit. Hobza currently sits 7-4 on the season.

Paige Denke went 3-2 at 116-pounds today with a 5th place finish to advance to 6-2 on the year. Denke recorded one fall and two injury forfeits on the day.

Rei Ogden competed at 123-pounds for the Coo going 4-2 with an 8th place finish and four pins. Ogden currently sits 19-5 on the year.

At 130-pounds Teila Peters and Mackenzie Armagost finished in 5th and 7th place respectively. Peters went 3-2 on the day with two tech. falls and a decision sitting 9-5 on the year. Armagost finished the day 4-2 with four pins and currently sits 6-8 on the season

McKenna Hendrickson picked up two pins on the evening, going 2-2 en route to a 7th place finish. Hendrickson moves to 6-8 on the year.

At 143-pounds, Brinley Green finished 3-2 today with two tech. falls and a decision and a 5th place finish. Green currently sits 9-8 on the season.

Aliyah Villarreal went 1-3 with a pin and 8th place finish. Villarreal is now 4-8 on the season.

Zoe Adam was the lone individual champion on the day going 4-0 with three pins and a tech. fall. Adam advances to 15-3 on the year.

The Cougars will be back in action January 12-13 when they head to the York Dual Tour and York Open. The Coo will return home January 17 to host Dakota Wesleyan and again on January 31st as they host the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Individual Results

123 – Amanda Komoczi finished 0-2 on the day (0-5 on the season)