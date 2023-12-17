SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) — USF Men’s Wrestling secured their first dual victory in the Division II era over Minnesota West, 42-12, before falling to (RV) Dakota Wesleyan in a close 26-24 dual.

Pauly Garcia went 2-0 on the day with wins over Jacob Hernandez of Minnesota West and Kipp Cordes of Dakota Wesleyan. Garcia defeated Hernandez in 1:19 for a 17-2 tech. fall before taking the 10-9 decision over Cordes. Garcia sits at 6-4 on the season and 1-1 against NSIC opponents.

At 141-pounds, Riley Fitzsimmons went 1-1 with a 17-2 tech. fall in 4:17 over Kaiden Lowman of Minnesota West before falling in a 10-1 major decision to Zach Zitek of DWU. Fitzsimmons is now 2-9 on the season

Cooper Sanders went 1-1 at 149-pounds after defeating the Bluejays’ Ty Borge in a 16-0 tech. fall in just over two minutes before falling in a 2:56 pin to the Tigers’ Aric Williams. Sanders moves to 5-8 on the year.

At 157-pounds, Jagger Tyler finished 2-0 on the day with a forfeit against Minnesota West and a 10-4 decision over Tyson Johnson of Dakota Wesleyan. Tyler moves to 13-4 on the year and 0-2 against NSIC opponents.

At 165-pounds against Minnesota West, Jayden Coulter fell to Joseph Kallevig in a 4:46 pin. Coulter is 6-6 on the season. During the Dakota Wesleyan dual, Lane Fink landed a 6:00 pin over Dylan Arredondo and sits _ on the season.

Ashtin Johnson went 1-1 on the day at 174-pounds with a 4-1 decision over Daunte Hill of Minnesota West and later falling to #12 Lane Miller of DWU in a 2:04 pin. Johnson is 4-7 on the season.

At 184-pounds, Daevon Vereen swept the day with a 3:32 pin over the Bluejays’ Taten Shroyer and a forfeit by the Tigers.. Vereen now stands at 9-5 on the season and 1-1 against NSIC opponents.

Isaiah Laguna also finished the day 2-0 with two falls over Deante Porter in 0:49 and Colten Hink in 0:47. Laguna now sits at _ on the year.

Rocky Wiedman Jr. split this afternoon with a 2:14 pin over Brody Knapp of Minnesota West before dropping a 13-3 major decision to DWUs Trevion Sample.

In extra matches, Mikey Lovejoy split the day at 1-1 at 141-pounds with a 19-4 tech. fall defeat to Tyson Durham and a 4:30 pin over Will Farren, both of DWU. Mitch Koss defeated Durham later in a 17-0 tech. fall in 3:53. Westin Sherlock defeated Zach Kolbe at 149-pounds in a 9-5 decision.

The Cougars landed a total of 80 points on the day led by Laguna and Vereen, each with 12. Garcia and Tyler also contributed with 8 and 9 points, respectively, and two wins on the day. In total, USF saw 16 wins with six falls, four tech. falls and four decisions against the Bluejays and Tigers.

The Cougars will be back in action Saturday, January 13 when they host St. Cloud State in the Stewart Center for another NSIC matchup.