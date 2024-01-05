SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Girls wrestling is one of the fastest growing sports in high school, with participation in the United States at just under 50,000 girls this season.

This also has more women interested in following the sport into college.

The University of Sioux Falls is one of only two South Dakota colleges offering women’s wrestling after starting their program this season.

Mackenzie Armagost grew up in a wrestling family, and even wrestled a bit when she was young, however she didn’t end up sticking with the sport.

“I think my parents were a little bit scared with me being a girl. And as we started to grow, the boys started to get bigger than me, even though I was a lot bigger than them when I was little,” says Freshman Wrestler Mackenzie Armagost.

When her school created a girls wrestling team, and discontinued cheer, she knew it was time to get back to what she loved. And with USF establishing their new women’s wrestling team, it gave her and so many other female athletes an opportunity to follow their passion into college.

“The interscholastic high school was adding women’s wrestling at a record rate across their nation and it was just natural for the college programs that would come into play as well,” says Head Coach Toby Bryant.

Most women on the team didn’t think wrestling on the collegiate level was possible for them.

“Whereas a lot of seasons end for girls after high school, especially in wrestling, where as I was given an opportunity to come in and continue my wrestling career in college,” says Armagost.

“And just to be on like the first women’s team here at Sioux Falls is like super cool because you kind of get to like pave the way for the future female wrestlers of the sport and make the younger girls like this is a possibility, like there’s a future in the sport for you,” says Freshman Wrestler McKenna Hendrickson.

Many of the women had to overcome different obstacles when it came to wrestling, including most of them having to wrestle boys in high school.

“So basically a lot of our girls were on the JV team or a lot of our boys were on the varsity team, and the girls would basically just wrestle the JV boys to get matches until we could go to bigger tournaments where there were girls,” says Armagost.

“Freshman year I was on the boys team, and then sophomore year, it turned into girls. So then, ever since then, it’s been girls team,” says Freshman Wrestler Ava McNeal.

When it came to girl versus boy matches, many people underestimated the girls.

“I think a lot of people doubt you, especially when I was wrestling boys in high school. A lot of them kind of went out there thinking, Oh, you know, you’re wrestling a girl is going to be a lot easier than wrestling a boy,” says Armagost.

“The boys always kind of thought like, ‘oh, it’s a girl wrestling, like what a piece of cake, this is going to be easy.’ But then like, you go out there and like you show the same level of competitiveness,” says Hendrickson.

And as wrestling becomes more popular for females, the USF Women’s team is excited to be a role model for the next generation.

“But now I like I love going and seeing, like, little girls be wrestling in the tournament and stuff,” says McNeal.

“There’s going to be a lot of hard times I come around, especially being a girl in a male dominated sport. But don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do it,” says Armagost.

The next home match for the USF women is January 17 against Dakota Wesleyan, and on January 31 they will host the Iowa Hawkeyes.