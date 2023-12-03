SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) — Sioux Falls Women’s Wrestling hosted Augsburg University and Morningside University this evening coming away with a 38-10 victory over the Auggies and a 40-5 victory over the Mustangs.

Ava McNeal went 2-0 on the night at 101-pounds with a 1:23 pin over Gigi Gammell of Augsburg and a forfeit against Morningside to advance to 4-0 on the season.

At 109-pounds, Paw Hobza went 2-0 with two forfeits on the evening and sits 6-4 on the year.

Paige Denke also saw two forfeits on the night at 116-pounds holding a 3-0 season record.

Rei Ogden competed at 123-pounds for the Coo going 2-0 with a 10-0 tech. fall win in 1:38 against Adelynn Flaschberger of Augsburg and a 1:30 pin over Adilene Delgadillo of Morningside. Ogden is 15-3 on the year.

At 130-pounds Teila Peters recorded the fastest tech. fall of the night in 0:42 against Augsburgs Aleka London sitting 7-4 overall. Mackenzie Armagost fell to Morningsides Maddy Black in a 0:32 fall.

McKenna Hendrickson picked up two pins on the evening with a quick 0:25 pin over Mikalah Kons of Augsburg and a 2:17 pin over Brooklin Kuester of Morningside to move to 5-6 on the year.

Ciana Grate advanced to 6-2 on the season after receiving a forfeit at 143-pounds against Augsburg and a 1:33 pin against the Mustangs Markael Seleny.

Brinley Green fell to Nina Makem of Augsburg at 155-pounds before defeating Elizabeth Rubio in a 2:16 pin and currently sits 6-6 in her collegiate career.

Zoe Adam was the final Cougar to go 2-0 on the night with a 3:15 pin over the Auggies Melissa Jacobs and a 1:05 pin over Morningsides Nevaeh Hast. Adam advances to 12-4 on the year.

The Cougars will be back in action Sunday, December 10 when they take on Dakota Wesleyan at 12pm in the Stewart Center. For all things USF Women’s Wrestling, be sure to download the USF Cougars app as well as follow along.