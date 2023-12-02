Winona, MN. (USF) -– The University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball team picked up their first conference win of the season with a 53-49 win at Winona State.

The Warriors came out hot from the field shooting 45% but only 29% from 3 in the first quarter. The Cougars made 2 3s but only shot 33% from the field. In the 2nd quarter USF shot 35% and only made 1 3. Winona won the 2nd period 20-12 after being bested 16-14 by the Cougars in the 1st. The Warriors shot 57% from the field and 42% from 3 to take the quarter.

USF was able to come out in the 2nd half and turn up the defense. They held the Warriors to 20% shooting from the field and 1-4 from behind the arc in the 3rd quarter. The Cougar offense shot 37% from the floor and made 1 3 in the 3rd to win the quarter 15-10. In the 4th quarter USF shot 36% from the floor and won the quarter 10-5. The Warriors were held to 14% shooting from the field and 0% from 3 in the 4th. USF had 24 points in the paint compared to Winona’s 14, and the Cougars outrebounded the Warriors 37-28.

LEADERS

The Cougars were led in scoring by Kami Wadsworth who scored 12 points. Riley Moreland scored 11 points as well for USF.

Riley Moreland led the Cougars in rebounding with a career high 13 boards. Ayla Brown added 5 rebounds and Brecli Honner had 4.

Ayla Brown led the Cougars in minutes with 35. Wadsworth played 34 and Moreland 33 minutes each.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action on Friday December 8 in the Stewart Center. USF hosts Minnesota Duluth starting at 7:30PM.