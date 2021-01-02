USF women’s basketball has season opening game cancelled

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday’s University of Sioux Falls and University of Mary’s basketball season opener in Bismarck, N.D. has been cancelled due to COVID-19 testing protocols.

According to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference scheduling guidelines for the season, the January 2 game will not be rescheduled.

The USF women’s basketball game vs. U-Mary scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 3 will be held at 4 p.m. pending further testing results. The game will be the season opener for both teams in the 2020-2021 season.