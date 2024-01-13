Moorhead, Minn. (USF) — The University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball team fell to Minnesota Moorhead 75-42.

The Cougars and Dragons both came out hot with MSUM winning the first quarter 20-17. The Dragons came out shooting 57% from the field but did not make a 3. USF came out clicking offensively shooting 46% from the field and 40% from the 3 point line. In the second quarter MSUM continued their hot shooting and also turned up the defense. The Dragons shot 46% from the field and went 1-6 from 3 but held USF to only 8% shooting from the field and 0-5 on 3 pointers. Moorhead won the quarter 14-3 and went into the halftime break up 34-20.

The third quarter was more of the same from the Dragons and Cougars. MSUM came out firing going 10-15 from the field and 50% from 3 all while holding USF to 18% shooting from the field and 0-3 from behind the arc. Moorhead won the quarter 27-9. The Cougars competed hard in the 4th quarter with MSUM winning the final period 14-13. The Coo shot 28% from the field and 66% from long range, and Moorhead shot 46% from the field and 1-5 from 3. The Dragons had 52 points in the paint compared to 16 from USF, and they had 18 points off of Cougar turnovers.

LEADERS

The Cougars were led in scoring by Kami Wadsworth who had 15 points. Brecli Honner and Madison Wuebben each had 7 points as well.

Kylie Wroblewski had a game and season high 9 rebounds. JeMae Nichols and Wadsworth each added 3 boards.

Sidney Swanson led USF in assists with 2. Ayla Brown played a game high 31 minutes.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action Friday January 19 at Minnesota Crookston. The Coo tips off at 5:30PM in the Lysaker Gymnasium in Crookston, Minn.