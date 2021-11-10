USF Women’s basketball adds two on National Signing Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Head Coach Travis Traphagen has announced the signings of 6-0 forward Tayah Leenderts of Rosemount, Minn., and 5-11 forward Riley Moreland of McGregor, Iowa, who will continue their academic and athletic careers at USF. The NCAA recruiting signing period opened on Wednesday, Nov. 10, which allowed student-athletes to sign with their respective programs.

“We are really pleased to announce the signings of Tayah (Leenderts) and Rylie (Moreland), who are standout student-athletes, who will fit into our culture and add special dimensions to the program,” said Traphagen, who team opens the 2021-22 season against Missouri Western on Friday, Nov. 12 in St. Josephs, Mo.

A 6-0 standout forward from Rosemount, Minn., Leenderts was a named South Suburban All-Conference in 2021 and the Prep Hoops Minnesota Player of the Year runner-up. Also honorable mention all-conference as a junior in 2020 at Rosemount HS, she averaged 9.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 0.5 blocks and an assist per game in high school. Aside from basketball, she starred in cross country, tennis and track. Named Academic All-Conference, Leenderts was a member of the Minnesota Star a Nilsen Club Teams. The daughter of Aric and Raelynn Leenderts, she has two siblings, Koye and Kyson.

“Tayah (Leenderts) is a physical post presence that we are very excited about. She is someone who can play with back to the basket and also step outside. Tayah rebounds the ball and is a great defensive player! She will have a being future for the Coo,” said Traphagen.

A two-sport standout in basketball and volleyball at Mar Mac HS in Monona, Iowa, Moreland is a two-time (freshman, junior seasons) All-Upper Iowa Conference honoree. She also earned honorable mention all-conference honors. In three seasons, she has already accumulated 686 career points, 282 rebounds (167 offensive boards), 117 assists, 124 steals and 115 blocks.



Moreland, who has 46 starts in 60 career games, hits 44.5 percent from the field (240-of-539), 32.9 percent from three-point range (26-of-79) and 61.6 (180-of-292) at the foul line. As a junior she averaged 13.82 points (318 points/23 games) with 7.82 rebounds (180) along with 41 blocks, 46 steals and 40 assists. In volleyball, she was a two-time all-conference selection and twice second team all-conference. Moreland, who plans to major in criminal justice, played for the Martin Brothers Club Team. The daughter of Carrie Jones, she has a brother, Tyson, who played football at Iowa Central.