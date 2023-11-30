SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) — Sioux Falls Women’s Wrestling defeated Minot State, 39-13, in their inaugural season home opener tonight moving to a 2-0 dual record.

Ava McNeal at 101-pounds, Paw Hobza at 109-pounds, and Ciana Grate at 155-pounds all won due to forfeits while two Cougars won by fall and two by tech. falls.

Paige Denke defeated Julia Petryna at 116-pounds with the fastest pin of the night at 0:22 to open her USF career, 1-0.

At 123-pounds, Rei Ogden defeated Arianne Korish by a 10-0 tech. fall and sits 13-3 on the year.

Mackenzie Armagost fell to Bella Hernandez at 130 pounds by a 0:49 pin.

McKenna Hendrickson fell to Keela Kary at 136-pound by a 8-1 decision.

Brinley Green is now 5-5 on the season with a 12-0 tech. fall over Haleigh Lematta at 143-pounds for the Coo tallying a big 4-point throw to end the match.

At 170-pounds, both teams received four team points due to a double forfeit before Zoe Adam rounded out the night for USF with a 1:56 pin over Michelle Klein at 191-pounds and advances to 10-4 in her collegiate career. Adam also recorded a big 4-point toss just before securing the pin to end the night.

Teila Peters defeated Emily Light in an extra match tonight by a 10-0 tech. Fall. while Ady Lundquist and Amanda Komoczi both fell in extra matches this evening.