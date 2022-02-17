SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – Krystal Carlson scored 17 points while JeMae Nichols had her career-first double-double and Sydney White added 15 points as the University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (15-11, 10-9 NSIC) secured a season sweep of their city rivals Augustana (12-10, 8-10 NSIC) after a 69-62 win Thursday (Feb. 17) at the Stewart Center.

With the victory, the Cougar assured themselves of a first-round home playoff game in the NSIC Sanford Health Tournament. USF, which swept the season series with the Vikings, stands 10-9 in the South and 15-11 overall. The Cougars will close the regular season on the road at Wayne State on Saturday at 3:30 pm in Wayne, Neb.

“Overall, the big thing was we had to find out who we were. All week we were prepping for a good team in Augustana. The big thing is that we were tough. I think as the game went on and we found ourselves. We had some freshmen step up and Krystal Carlson had a big game,” said Traphagen, who earned his 266th career win with the victory. “I just thought we got downhill tonight. Syd White sparked us. It wasn’t a thing of beauty for either team. But in rivalry games that is the way things go and I am glad we were on the right end of things tonight,” he said.

Carlson, who was honored with fellow seniors Kiara James and Danielle Schaub, had a team-high 17 points, four rebounds, an assist, and a steal. She hit 7-of-11 field goals and was 3-of-4 at the foul time. Nichols had her best game at USF with career-highs in points with 15, rebounds with 12, and assists with six. She also had three steals and a career-high with three blocks in 28 minutes on the floor. USF also had a big game from Sydney White off the bench. The sophomore from Andover, Minn., had 15 points, four rebounds, and an assist. She knocked in a pair of triples in four attempts along with making 5-of-6 foul shots. USF also had a solid game from freshman guard Brecli Honner who also had a career-high with 11 points while grabbing three rebounds and dishing three assists. She was 4-of-5 from the floor and hit her only three-point shot with 2-of-2 at the foul line. In addition, Madison Birnbaum, who made her first career start, had seven points, including a pair of threes, along with two rebounds, a steal, and a block.

While the Vikings held a 30-to-24 edge in the paint and a 17-to-8 mark on second-chance points, USF took advantage on the break with a 16-0 advantage and had a huge margin of points off the bench with a 28-to-7 differential.

The Cougars finished 24-of-60 from the field for 40 percent and knocked down 6-of-16 from three-point range while making 15-of-21 free throws. The Cougars lost the rebound battle, 42-to-38, but after some early turnover problems settled down with just 16 for the game.

Augustana had 19 points from Aislinn Duffy and a double of 14 points and 13 rebounds from Jennifer Aadland. The Vikings hit 25-of-67 field goals for 37.3 percent but just 4-of-21 from three-pointers for 19 percent. AU was 8-of-15 for 53.3 percent.