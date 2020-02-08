USF women rally past Northern State 65-61

SIOUX FALLS – Balanced scoring and resilient play in the fourth quarter helped the No. 13 University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (21-3, 14-3 NSIC) rally to defeat Northern State (12-11, 8-9 NSIC) in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference cross divisional matchup on Friday night (Feb. 7) at the Stewart Center.



Led by 14 points from senior Mariah Szymanski, who now has 1,071 career points, the Cougars maintained a three-game lead at the top of the NSIC South. USF has a 14-3 record in the NSIC, which is a DII program-best start through 17 league games. At 21-3, the Cougars also have recorded its best start overall.



“We won but give NSU a lot of credit. They played with a lot of energy and I thought we came out flat,” said USF Head Women’s Basketball Coach Travis Traphagen, who earned his 238th career win. “We found a way for five or six minutes to get back into the game and then convert some plays late to pick up the win. Stil,l It was great to get a win when perhaps we weren’t at our best,” added Traphagen, whose team will be back at the Stewart Center on Saturday (Feb. 8) to host MSU Moorhead, which is 11-6 in league and 16-8 overall.



Szymanski, who hit 4-of-9 field goals and made five foul shots with three assists and two steals, led the way for USF. However, senior Kaely Hummel finished with 13 points, three steals and two rebounds for USF. As a result, she now has 1,605 points and with another three has 255 in her career or four from all-time leader Laura Johnson with 259. Also reaching double-digits in points was Jessie Geer, who hit 5-of-11 field goals, and junior forward Anna Goodhope with 10 points.



USF, which trailed by 12 points (41-29) with 7:58 to play in the third quarter, outscored NSU, 17-10 in the fourth quarter and 36-31 in the second half to earn their 21st victory.



USF was hurt by its shooting as they hit just 22-of-52 for 41.5 percent. However, they were able to make 7-of-18 from three for 38.9 percent. The Cougars had 18 points off turnovers and outscored NSU, 19-to-7 in fast break points. But the Cougars were hurt by rebounds as the Wolves held a 34-to-23 advantage. Crucial to USF’s win was defense as they forced NSU into 24 turnovers which included 12 steals. USF now has eight games this season with double-digit totals in steals.



NSU, which hit 22-of-50 shots for 44 percent, also shined at the foul line with 11 conversions in 13 attempts. The Wolves were led in scoring by Alayna Johnson, who had 13 points off the bench. Brianna Kusler had seven points, five assists and 11 rebounds for NSU.



Game Scoring Recap –

In first half, each team won a quarter with NSU holding a 30-29 lead over the Cougars at the halftime break. USF, which hit just 11-of-32 field goals for 34.4 percent in the first half, was led by Szymanski with nine points. USF made 2-of-6 from three and all three of his foul shots but was outrebounded 19-7. The Cougars forced the Wolves into 16 turnovers while committing just six to offset the rebound disadvantage.



Geer opened the scoring with a layup at the 6:34 mark for a 2-0 lead. Later a three from Goodhope helped USF to a 5-2 lead (5:22) which was followed by a three from Szymanski with 3:52 to play for an 8-4 lead. Then, Hummel converted a jumper “and 1” to give USF a 13-8 lead. When Szymanski made two foul shots with 5.7 to play, the Cougars led, 15-10 at the first quarter break.



In the second quarter, USF hit just 5-of-17 shots for 29.4 percent while NSU was 8-of-11 from the floor to allow the Wolves to outscore USF, 20-14 in the quarter, and take a 30-29 halftime lead. NSU opened the second quarter on a 10-2 run and led, 25-21, before the Cougars chipped away.



In the third quarter, NSU opened the second half on an 11-0 run to grab a 41-29 lead with 8:19 to play on a Shariah Smith triple. In that opening run, NSU hit 5-of-6 field goals, which included a trio of triples. After that rush, the Cougars started their comeback. Down 47-37, the Cougars, which hit 6-of-12 field goals and 2-of-6 from three, closed fast. They outscored NSU, 11-4, to cut the deficit to 51-48 at the break.



Early in the fourth quarter, Geer converted inside as USF moved within 51-50 with 9:26 to play. However, the Wolves rebounded with seven straight points for a 58-50 lead with seven minutes to play. Still, USF continued to stick with NSU as Geer’s three at the 6:36 mark helped USF draw within five at 58-53.



Then, it became Hummel time. Throughout her career, the senior, who was the NSIC Preseason Player of the Year, has found a way to put up baskets in crucial moments. She did it again against NSU. First she hit a jumper then connected on a three with 4:20 to play to tie the game. After that, Hannah Jones drew a foul and made a pair of foul shots as the Cougars took their lead since the second quarter at 60-58. Hummel hit another jumper and when she was fouled converted her second “and 1” of the game for a 63-59 lead with 2:23 to play.



NSU answered with a basket from Jesse Marti to draw within 63-61 with 2:23 to play. Neither team scored again until Szymanski’s two foul shots gave USF a 65-61 lead and USF pulled into a 5-5 tie in the all-time series with NSU with its second straight win in the series between the in-state rivals.