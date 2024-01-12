MINOT, N.D. (USF) — The University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball team fell to Minot State 62-60. USF came back from down 16 but lost on a game winner with .6 seconds to play.

Both teams came ready to play in the first quarter with Minot winning 19-14. USF shot 38% from the field and 50% from behind the 3 point line. The Beavers shot 56% from the field but did not make a 3. Minot built on their lead in the second winning the period 22-11. The Beavers shot 63% from the field and 66% from 3. USF struggled to keep pace shooting just 21% from the field and 22% from 3. Minot took a 41-25 lead into the halftime break.

The Cougars came out and played stifling defense in the third quarter. USF held Minot to 33% shooting from the field and 0-3 from behind the arc. The Cougars won the quarter 13-8 while shooting 38% from the field and 42% from 3. The Coo continued their hot shooting and solid defense into the 4th quarter. USF shot 61% from the field and 66% from 3 going 4-6 in the quarter. The Beavers shot 54% from the field but only 25% from behind the 3 point arc. USF won the final period 22-13 but ultimately came up just short of the win. The Cougars had 15 points off of Minot turnovers and the Beavers scored 26 points in the paint compared to USF’s 14.

LEADERS

The Cougars were led in scoring by Kami Wadsworth who had a career high 21 points. Madison Wuebben added 12 and Ayla Brown pitched in 9 points as well.

Wadsworth paced USF in rebounding as well with 5. Ayla Brown added 4 and Wuebben and Landree Wilson each chipped in 3 boards.

Brecli Honner led the Coo in assists with a career high 6. Wadsworth also recorded a career high in assists with 4. Ayla Brown played a game high 39 minutes.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action tomorrow at Minnesota Moorhead. They will tip off at 5:30PM in the Nemzek Fieldhouse.