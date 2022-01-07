USF women pull away late from UMary 74-58 improving to 10-5

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) — With Megan Fannin, JeMae Nichols and Dallie Hoskinson scoring in double-digits, the University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (10-5, 6-3 NSIC) earned their second straight win with a 74-58 win over U-Mary (9-8, 3-5 NSIC) in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play on Friday at the Stewart Center.

The Cougars moved to 10-5 overall and 6-3 in the NSIC South where they are now tied with Concordia St. Paul for second place. USF is just a game behind leader Minnesota State at 7-2.

“I thought we played really well in both the first and fourth quarters,” said USF Head Coach Travis Traphagen, who earned his 261st career win while picking up his 120th career NSIC victory. “After they took the lead in the fourth quarter, we answered and the game flipped in a hurry. While it wasn’t necessarily the best offensive performance, we battled really hard tonight and picked up a nice win against a talented team,” added Traphagen, whose team will host Mount Marty in nonconference action on Monday at 6 pm.

Fannin, who ranks eighth in the league in scoring, had 19 points with four rebounds, an assist, and a steal in 30 minutes. Fannin hit a pair of three-pointers in the fourth quarter as part of an 11-0 run that gave USF a 65-54 lead and momentum to finish off their sixth league win. She was 6-of-12 from the field and 3-of-5 from three-point range as she now has 11 career double-digit scoring games and eight with at least 19 points or more.

Junior guard Dallie Hoskinson toyed with a triple-double as she had 14 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in 35 minutes. Hoskinson, who did not commit a turnover, hit 5-of-10 field goals and tied her career-high in assists (Winona State, 12-11-21). She now has 30 career double-digit scoring games with 10 at USF.

Freshman guard JeMae Nichols had her second career-double digit scoring game with 10 points while adding seven rebounds. Nichols, who helped USF to a 26-to-13 bench scoring advantage, hit her first career three-pointer and also had a steal in 14 minutes on the floor. Guard Danielle Schaub supplied nine points, three assists and three steals while guard Olivia Gamoke added seven points, four assists and three rebounds.

“I was really pleased with the way we played team basketball tonight,” noted Traphagen, whose team had 20 assists on its 25 baskets. “We had really standout efforts from JeMae (Nichols), Dallie, Megan and so many others. But, I was really proud of how this group came together and celebrated each other’s success. Everybody who played contributed to this victory,” he said.

USF, which led 12-4 after the first quarter, took a 30-24 lead at halftime. U-Mary held a 24-19 advantage in the third quarter to cut the lead to 49-48. In the fourth quarter, the Marauders took a 52-51 lead before USF finished off a 25-10 quarter advantage by finishing with a 24-to-6 run.

USF, which led by as many as 18 points late in the fourth quarter, hit 25-of-63 field goals for 39.7 percent, including 9-of-21 three-pointers for 42.9 percent. SUF was 4-of-5 from three-point range in the game-deciding run in the fourth quarter. Also, USF was 15-of-16 at the foul line for 93.8 percent. USF has 12 steals as they forced 16 turnovers and had a 23-to-9 advantage in points off turnovers. The Cougars registered double-digit steals for the 10th time this season. USF, which also had an 18-to-1 margin on fast break points, held a 41-33 advantage on the boards as they have outrebounded opponents for the 10th time in 15 games.

U-Mary, which had 12 points and 10 rebounds from Lexie Schneider, made 22-of-58 field goals for 37.8 percent. The Marauders made 8-of-22 shots from three-point range and 6-of-8 foul shots. They also had 12 points and eight rebounds from Megan Zander and 10 points and five assists by Macy Williams.