WAYNE, NE (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls women’s basketball team picked up a 70-66 victory over Wayne State tonight securing a series split with the Wildcats.
WHAT HAPPENED
· The Cougars opened tonight’s game with a 22-point first quarter before ending the half up 37-25.
· Freshman Riley Moreland had a career night for the Cougars dropping 24 points while going 5-9 from the field and 12-13 from the line.
· Following tonight’s win, the Cougars advance to 8-19 on the season and 5-16 in the NSIC.
SIOUX FALLS LEADERS
· Aside from Moreland’s career night, Madison Wuebben (14) and Olivia Gamoke (10) combined for 24 points for USF while Wubben also led Sioux Falls from beyond the arch.
· Wuebben pulled down eight boards for the Cougars along with Dallie Hoskinson adding seven of her own.
· Hoskinson dished out six assists for USF while picking up five steals on the night.
TEAM STATISTICS
· Sioux Falls went 18-47 from the field today while going 25-31 from the free throw line.
· The Cougars pulled down 37 boards on the night with nine coming from the offensive side of the ball and 28 defensively.
· USF forced the Wildcats to 21 turnovers while picking up 18 points in the process.
· Sioux Falls saw 10 points come from their bench along with just six points in the paint led by Megan Fannin, Lizzie Olson and Lauren Sanders.
UP NEXT
The Cougars return home this weekend to host Augustana for senior night. The men’s game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. this Saturday with the women’s game to follow at 5:30 p.m.