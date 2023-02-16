WAYNE, NE (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls women’s basketball team picked up a 70-66 victory over Wayne State tonight securing a series split with the Wildcats.

WHAT HAPPENED

· The Cougars opened tonight’s game with a 22-point first quarter before ending the half up 37-25.

· Freshman Riley Moreland had a career night for the Cougars dropping 24 points while going 5-9 from the field and 12-13 from the line.

· Following tonight’s win, the Cougars advance to 8-19 on the season and 5-16 in the NSIC.

SIOUX FALLS LEADERS

· Aside from Moreland’s career night, Madison Wuebben (14) and Olivia Gamoke (10) combined for 24 points for USF while Wubben also led Sioux Falls from beyond the arch.

· Wuebben pulled down eight boards for the Cougars along with Dallie Hoskinson adding seven of her own.

· Hoskinson dished out six assists for USF while picking up five steals on the night.

TEAM STATISTICS

· Sioux Falls went 18-47 from the field today while going 25-31 from the free throw line.

· The Cougars pulled down 37 boards on the night with nine coming from the offensive side of the ball and 28 defensively.

· USF forced the Wildcats to 21 turnovers while picking up 18 points in the process.

· Sioux Falls saw 10 points come from their bench along with just six points in the paint led by Megan Fannin , Lizzie Olson and Lauren Sanders .

UP NEXT

The Cougars return home this weekend to host Augustana for senior night. The men’s game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. this Saturday with the women’s game to follow at 5:30 p.m.