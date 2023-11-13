SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) — The University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball team opened their 2023-24 season with a win. They beat Mount Marty 66-32 in the Stewart Center.
The Cougars got off to a hot start from the field in the 1st quarter. They shot 46.7% from the field, but only 14% from 3 going 1-7. USF would hold Mount Marty to only 38% shooting from the field and 0% on 3s going 0-5 in the first period.
The USF offense would cool down a bit in quarters 3 and 4. They shot 30% and 33% from the field while going 33% and 11% from 3. The Coo were playing solid defense throughout though holding the Lancers to 16% and 19% shooting.
In the 4th quarter, the Cougars caught fire again shooting 42% from the field and 50% from 3. USF held Mount Marty to 22% shooting for the game and 0% from 3 as the Lancers went 0-21 on 3s. For the game USF shot 38% from the field, 24% from 3, and 88.9% from the free throw line.
LEADERS
Rylie Moreland paced the Coo with a game high 15 points to begin her Sophomore campaign. True Freshmen starters Kami Wadsworth (12) and Ayla Brown (11) started their Cougar careers off on the right foot. Danielle Minsaas, also a true freshmen, was the final Cougar in double figures with 10.
Brown and Moreland tied for the team lead in rebounds with 6 apiece. Wadsworth was close behind with 5 and Madison Wuebben also added 4 boards.
Ayla Brown also led the Cougars in assists on the night with 4. Brecli Honner and Rylie Moreland each had 2 assists as well. Moreland also led USF in blocks with 4.