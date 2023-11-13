SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) — The University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball team opened their 2023-24 season with a win. They beat Mount Marty 66-32 in the Stewart Center.

The Cougars got off to a hot start from the field in the 1st quarter. They shot 46.7% from the field, but only 14% from 3 going 1-7. USF would hold Mount Marty to only 38% shooting from the field and 0% on 3s going 0-5 in the first period.

The USF offense would cool down a bit in quarters 3 and 4. They shot 30% and 33% from the field while going 33% and 11% from 3. The Coo were playing solid defense throughout though holding the Lancers to 16% and 19% shooting.

In the 4th quarter, the Cougars caught fire again shooting 42% from the field and 50% from 3. USF held Mount Marty to 22% shooting for the game and 0% from 3 as the Lancers went 0-21 on 3s. For the game USF shot 38% from the field, 24% from 3, and 88.9% from the free throw line.

LEADERS

Rylie Moreland paced the Coo with a game high 15 points to begin her Sophomore campaign. True Freshmen starters Kami Wadsworth (12) and Ayla Brown (11) started their Cougar careers off on the right foot. Danielle Minsaas , also a true freshmen, was the final Cougar in double figures with 10.

Brown and Moreland tied for the team lead in rebounds with 6 apiece. Wadsworth was close behind with 5 and Madison Wuebben also added 4 boards.