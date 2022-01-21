USF women move to 12-6 on season defeating Bemidji State 66-59

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – Led by a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds from junior guard Dallie Hoskinson, the University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (12-6, 7-4 NSIC) took a 66-59 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference cross-division decision over Bemidji State (9-8, 7-5 NSIC) on Friday (Jan. 21) at the Stewart Center.

In picking up the win, the Cougars improved to 12-6 overall and 7-4 (.636) in the NSIC South as they retained a hold on second place and sit just a half game out of first place (Minnesota State, 8-4, .667). BSU dropped to 9-8 overall and 7-5 in the league. Since the start of 2022, USF has won 4-of-5 and only have a one-point road loss at Northern State (60-59).

Hoskinson recorded her fifth double-double of her career and had a season-best 12 rebounds. Hoskinson was 5-of-14 from the field and hit her only three while grabbing a season-best eight offensive rebounds. With her 13 points, she is just six away from 700 career points (694) and tonight with 12 board reached 600 career rebounds. She now has 31 double-figure scoring games and 11 at USF.

Freshman guard Megan Fannin also reached double digits for the 12th time in her career and 11th this year by scoring 12 points with three rebounds. USF had a solid contribution from freshman guard JeMae Nichols, who in her second start, had nine rebounds and four points. Krystal Carlson, Olivia Gamoke and Madison Wuebben all added eight points while Danielle Schaub supplied seven.

“Bemidji State is a very good basketball team with Rachel Heittola and Trinity Yoder leading them,” said USF Head Coach Travis Traphagen, who earned his 263rd career win as USF improved to 8-0 all-time against Bemidji State in NSIC play. “We are very pleased with this win. We had another solid defensive effort. After holding NSU to 60 points, we limited BSU to 59. I think the thing we are doing much better is cutting our turnovers down and rebounding the basketball,” he said.

In the opening quarter, BSU jumped out to a 14-11 lead before the Cougars responded by taking control in the second and third quarters. USF outscored BSU, 20-14, in the second quarter for a 31-28 halftime lead. With a 22-12 third quarter, USF led, 53-40. Then, USF built the advantage to 66-50 before BSU scored the final nine points of the game.

Key for USF was its strength inside as they outscored BSU, 34-28, in the paint. With the 43-33 rebound edge, USF had a massive 23-to-4 margin on second chance points. And, USF’s deep bench made a big impact again with its 21-to-5 bargin over the Beavers.

Overall, USF hit on 25-of-66 field goals for 37.9 percent, including 4-of-11 from three-point range for 36.4 percent. USF made 12-of-15 foul shots and also had three blocks and five steals while recording 12 assists on 25 made baskets.

BSU, which had 22 points from Trinity Yoder and 19 from Rachael Heittola, was 19-of-53 from the field for 35.8 percent. From three-point range, BSU was 5-of-15 and they converted 16-of-18 foul shots for 88.9 percent.