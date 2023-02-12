SIOUX FALLS (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls women’s basketball team fell to Upper Iowa, 75-67, in overtime tonight.

WHAT HAPPENED

· The Cougars battled back from an 11 point deficit to take the Peacocks to overtime tonight.

· Both teams found themselves in foul trouble with a combined total of 46 fouls being called on the night.

· USF falls to 7-19 on the season and 4-16 in the NSIC.

SIOUX FALLS LEADERS

· Olivia Gamoke led the Cougars with 14 point on the night while going 5-14 from the field and dishing out six assists.

· Dallie Hoskinson (12) and Megan Fannin (11) combined for 23 points on the night.

· Hoskinson tied a season high 14 rebounds followed by Fannin with five.

TEAM STATISTICS

· Sioux Falls went 24-73 from the field today while going 12-21 from the free throw line.

· The Cougars pulled down 39 boards on the night with 10 of them coming from the offensive side of the ball and 29 defensively.

· USF forced the Peacocks to 19 turnovers while picking up 16 points in the process.

· Sioux Falls saw 25 points come from their bench along with 32 points in the paint led by Megan Fannin , Lauren Sanders , Hayley Knoblock and Tayah Leenderts .

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action later this week as they hit road Thursday to take on Wayne State and return home Saturday to host Augustana. The men’s game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday with the women’s game to follow at 7:30 p.m.