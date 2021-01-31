USF women fall to MSU Mankato 71-67

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite three players in double digits, including a career-high 23 points from Krystal Carlson, the University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (5-2,5-2) lost a hard fought game to Minnesota State (5-4, 5-3), 71-67, in the Stewart Center on Sunday, Jan. 31.



With the loss, MSU has broken USF’s four-game winning streak in the series, recording their first win at Sioux Falls since a 61-60 win on February 17, 2018. The Cougars, which has won nine of the last encounters with the Mavericks, are now tied with Augustana for first place in the NSIC South Standings at 5-2.



Carlson had a career night for the Cougars, despite the loss, with 23 points and eight rebounds, putting her just two rebounds shy of a double-double. In her 31 minutes on the floor, Carlson shot 10-of-14 from the floor for 71.4 percentage, while also shooting 50 percent (3-6) from the free-throw line. Carlson registered her second career 20-point game, as well as her 10th career game in double-digits.



Junior forward Anna Brecht had her fourth 20-point game of the season against MSU, and has now scored double digits in every game so far this season. In her 39 minutes on the court, Brecht shot 5-of-13 from the floor, for 38.5 percent. She also shot 50 percent from behind the arc, hitting three of her six attempts. From the free-throw line she was nearly perfect, missing just one shot to go 7-of-8 for 87.5 percent. She also grabbed four rebounds and had three assists for the Cougars.



Junior guard Hannah Jones also had a solid night with 11 points, eight rebounds, and a career-high seven assists in her 39 minutes on the floor. Jones shot 50 percent from the floor, hitting 3-of-6 and made 5-of-6 from the free throw line.



The Cougars were led in rebounding by NSIC leader Dallie Hoskinson, who had nine rebounds, three assists, four points, a steal, and a block.



In the loss, the Cougars were hurt by 21 turnovers which led to 17 points off of turnovers for MSU. While the Cougars were able to outshoot the Mavericks throughout the game, hitting 24-of-61 from the field for 39.3 percent, MSU’s defensive pressure (10 steals) and rebounding (43-to-40) advantages were a difference.



As for MSU, they were 25-of-67 for 37.3 percent from the floor, and just 3-of-12 from three-point range. However, they made one more field goal and three more foul shots (18-to-15) edged past USF. The Mavericks also had seven fewer turnovers than the Cougars (14) and held a 17-6 margin in bench points.



USF, which averaged eight made threes coming into the game, couldn’t find the range tonight. They made just 4-of-20 from distance.



USF vs MSU Breakdown



After MSU opened the scoring with a pair of free throws, USF responded with an inside basket from Carlson and a three from Brecht for a 5-2 lead. With seven points from Carlson in the opening quarter, USF took a 12-11 lead. When Jones hit a pair of foul shots at the end of the first quarter, USF led MSU, 16-15. The Cougars made 6-of-17 shots for 35.3 percent from the field while MSU was just 5-of-16 for 31.3 percent. Both teams made a three.

In the second quarter, the Cougars opened on a 7-0 run, including another triple from Brecht, to take a 23-15 lead and force a MSU timeout at the 7:32 mark. USF had a dry spell on offense as MSU drew within three at 24-21 before Carlson converted inside. USF finished the quarter on a 9-2 run to lead 33-23 at the break.



After build as much as a 12-point lead (35-23, 9:29, 3rd quarter), USF struggled in the second half as they made just 11-of-31 field goals. MSU closed the third quarter a 26-12 run to take a 49-47 lead at the break.



Rachel Shumski, who led MSU with 19 points and seven seven rebounds, hit a jumper and made the “and-one”, giving MSU the lead at the break.



In a back and forth fourth quarter, USF’s attempt to overcome the deficit was hurt by their inability to make shots. They hit just 5-of-18 from the field for 27.8 percent, including 1-of-8 from three-point range. However, USF stayed close to MSU due to their strength at the foul line, making nine of 10 attempts.



MSU, which had its largest lead of the game at 70-65 with 17 seconds to play, also made nine free throws and hit 6-of-16 from the field for 37.5 percent. With a 22-20 advantage in the fourth quarter, MSU held off USF, which drops its second straight game.