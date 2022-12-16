SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls women’s basketball team took on #4 Minnesota State tonight falling 54-92 and to 4-8 on the year.

WHAT HAPPENED

· Olivia Gamoke led the Cougars through the first half with eight points, four rebounds and two blocks.

· The Cougars struggled against an aggressive Maverick defense tonight as USF was forced to 29 turnovers this evening.

SIOUX FALLS LEADERS

· Gamoke led the Cougers in just about every category tonight going 2-2 from the free throw line and 3-6 from beyond the arch with 13 points on the night. Gamoke ended the night with eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks.

· Tayah Leenderts put up 10 points of her own on the night as the Cougars second leading scorer while going 4-6 from the field.

· Brecli Honner and Megan Fannin also went 2-2 from the free throw line tonight

TEAM STATISTICS

· USF went 20-54 from the field this evening while going 8-14 from the free throw line.

· The Cougars pulled down 30 rebounds on the night with 22 coming from the defensive side of the ball.

UP NEXT

Be sure to break out your Christmas sweaters as Sioux Falls gets set to host Concordia – St. Paul tomorrow night at the Stewart Center for their annual Ugly Christmas Sweater game. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. with the men’s game to follow at 5:30 p.m.