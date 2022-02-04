SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – Krystal Carlson had 18 points, seven rebounds and a career-high seven steals but the University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (13-9, 8-7 NSIC) dropped a 74-65 decision to Concordia St. Paul (14-6, 10-6 NSIC) in NSIC South Division play at the Stewart Center.

With the setback, USF is now 8-7 in league play and is third in the NSIC South with a game against Minnesota State (15-5, 11-5 NSIC) set for 3:30 pm on Saturday at the Stewart Center. USF, which is 13-9 overall, lost its third straight as CSP swept the season series.

Carlson flirted with a triple double as she made 7-of-19 field goals for 18 points, including converting 4-of-4 foul shots. She also had eight rebounds and her career-high of seven steals in 28 minutes. It was the most steals in a game by a USF played since Alyson Johnsen had nine against SMSU on Dec. 17, 2016. For Carlson, she now has 22 double-digit point games in her career.

USF also had a solid game from sophomore Sydney White who had nine points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field, including a three-pointer. Freshman guard Megan Fannin added eight points while sophomore forward Madison Birnbaum had seven points, including a pair of triples, and three rebounds. Junior guard Dallie Hoskinson supplied six points, six assists and a game-high nine rebounds.

The Cougars trailed 24-17 after a quarter and with a 19-12 margin in the second quarter, CSP led 43-29 at the break. USF had a 21-18 advantage in the third quarter and also a 15-12 margin in the final period but fell to CSP.

For the game, USF was 23-of-66 for 34.8 percent and made only 3-of-14 from three-point range for 21.4 percent. However, USF was a solid 16-of-18 at the foul line for 88.9 percent. The key difference in the game was CSP’s shooting as they hit 26-of-54 field goals for 48.1 percent and also made 8-of-24 from three-point range for 33.3 percent along with 14-of-19 foul shots.

With a differential of five made threes, CSP ended with a 24-to-9 margin from three-point range. USF held its own in the paint as CSP had just a 28-to-26 margin and despite losing the rebound battle, 40-34, had a 14-to-7 margin in second chance points.

The Golden Bears had five score in double digits and were led by Meghan DeBois with 13 points and seven rebounds. Sydney Zgutowicz had 11 points and nine rebounds while Lindsey Becher provided 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

In the opening quarter, USF was just 7-of-18 from the floor for 38.9 percent and missed all four of its three-point attempts as they trailed 24-17 at the break. Fannin opened the scoring with a jumper (9:29) but CSP answered with five straight points, including a three from Dubois.

Fannin and Carlson had four points each but CSP hit a pair of threes to take a 14-9 lead at the 4:45 mark. USF freshman guard Olivia Gamoke, who had six points and two rebounds on the night, hit a pair of free throws as USF trailed, 17-13, 3:13 mark.

With 2:38 to play, Fannin converted a drive to cut deficit to 18-15. But, CSP closed on a 6-2 run to take the 24-17 lead to the break. Fannin had six for USF to lead the Cougars in the opening quarter. CSP was 7-of-14 from the field, including 3-of-7 from three-point range, to build the lead. They also had an 11-7 rebound edge.

In the second quarter, CSP opened on a 7-0 run and eventually built an 18-point lead (37-18) with 6:49 to play. USF, which hit just 4-of-14 field goals for 28.6 percent, cut the lead to eight late in the quarter before a 6-0 finish by CSP gave the visitors a 43-29 margin at the break. CSP was 7-of-17 from the field in the second quarter for 41.2 percent and hit three more triples. They had a 6-to-1 edge over USF in made triples in the half plus own a 21-17 rebound lead at the break. USF was just 11-of-32 for 34.4 percent from the field and 1-of-8 from three in the first half while CSP was 14-of-31 for 45.2 percent and 6-of-16 from three-point range along while owning a 9-to-3 edge in the foul line.

Early in the second quarter, CSP opened on a 7-0 run and led USF, 31-17, with 8:33 to play. Then Sarah Kuma knocked in another three – the fifth of the half for CSP – as they opened up a 34-17 lead over USF. The Cougars stopped the run with a basket by Carlson. CSP answered with yet another triple for a 37-19 advantage at the 7:20 mark.

USF had baskets from Carlson and a turn-around jumper by JeMae Nichols to cut the lead to 37-23 at the 5:25 mark. After a 10-0 run, USF drew within 37-29 with 2:46 to play but CSP answered with three straight baskets for a 43-29 lead (1:20).

In the third quarter, USF had a 21-to-18 advantage to cut USF’s advantage to 67-56 at the break. The Cougars made 8-of-15 for 53.3 percent while CSP was 7-of-13 for 53.8 percent. USF had a driving lay-up by Hoskinson and an another a minute later as USF trailed 46-33 with 7:19 to play. Later, Carlson had a pair of foul shots (2:27) as USF cut the lead to 54-43. Then Gamoke hit a jumper with 1:49 to play as USF was within 54-45.

In the fourth quarter, USF trailed 67-56 after Carlson had a pair of foul shots. Then, Sydney White scored five straight points as USF drew within 67-61 with 5:37 to play. USF, which was 4-of-19 for 21.1 percent in the quarter, was unable to cut the lead further and Lindsey Becher’s basket at 4:41 gave CSP a 69-61 advantage. A basket from Jaydyn Hanson pushed the lead back to 10 at 71-61 (3:21) and the Cougars ran out of time.