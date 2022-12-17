SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls women’s basketball team fell to Concordia – St. Paul tonight, 49-59.

WHAT HAPPENED

· The Cougars struggled to open today’s game, but found success in the second and third quarters as they outscored the Golden Bears 27-17.

· Sioux Falls trailed just 21-24 at the half but returned from break with all the momentum.

· USF entered the fourth quarter with a 37-33 lead over CSP but struggled when it came to costly turnovers.

SIOUX FALLS LEADERS

· Megan Fannin and Brecli Honner paved the way for the Cougars today as Fannin tallied 17 points on the day and Honner with 15.

· Multiple Cougars shot 100% from the free throw line tonight including: Brecli Honner, Olivia Gamoke and Tayah Leenderts.

· Honner pulled down a team high seven rebounds on the day followed by Lauren Sanders with five.

TEAM STATISTICS

· Sioux Falls went 19-47 from the field this evening while going 7-8 from the free throw line.

· The Cougars pulled down 31 rebounds on the night with 24 coming from the defensive side of the ball.

· USF saw 21 of their 49 points come from their bench while forcing 14 points off of CSP turnovers.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action follow the break as they host Southwest Minnesota State on December 31st. The women’s game is slated for 1:00 p.m. with the men’s game to follow at 3:00 p.m.