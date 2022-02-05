SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (13-10, 8-8 NSIC) dropped an 86-66 decision to Minnesota State Mankato (16-5, 12-5 NSIC) in NSIC South Division play on Saturday (Feb. 5) at the Stewart Center.

USF, which has lost fourth straight games, fell to 8-8 in the league for fourth place in the NSIC South. MSU improved to 12-5 in the NSIC to hold the lead at the top of the South Division.

Against MSU, the Cougars were hurt by turnovers and shooting woes. USF had 24 turnovers which led to a 31-to-15 margin for MSU. The Cougars hit on just 39.3 percent from the field on 24-of-61 shooting. USF was 4-of-16 from three-point range and 14-of-18 from the foul line for 77.8 percent.

USF was led in scoring by freshman guard Madison Wuebben with 14 points as she made 5-of-9 field goals including a pair of triples in three attempts while grabbing three rebounds. Also for USF, Krystal Carlson had eight points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Freshman guard Olivia Gamoke provided seven points as did Sidney Swanson, who had a career-high (seven points) while also handing out two assists and recording a blocked shot. Junior guard Dallie Hoskinson supplied seven points and 11 rebounds with three assists. For Hoskinson, she had her 24 double-digit rebound game and the 12th at USF. Also for the Cougars, freshman guard JeMae Nichols scored seven points, grabbed seven rebounds and had three assists and two steals.

MSU had a solid game on offense as the Mavericks made 35-of-65 field goals for 53.8 percent, even though they made just 6-of-22 from three-point range for 27.3 percent. MSU, which lost the rebound battle, 39-30, hit 10-of-14 free throws, committed 18 turnovers and recorded 19 steals.

USF tried to make runs throughout the game but each time, MSU had a counter in the form of hot shooting. In the second half, MSU hit on 20-of-35 field goals for 57.1 percent as they were able to build on their lead. On the night, the Mavericks were led by Destinee Bursch, who had 19 points off the bench as she made 8-of-10 field goals. Maddie Olson added 17 including 3-of-6 from three-point range.

Scoring Summary

MSU hit 7-of-12 to start the game and took a 19-13 lead at the break. In the quarter, the Mavericks ended up 8-of-18 for 47.1 percent and 2-of-6 from the three-point range. USF struggled by hitting just 5-of-19 field goals for 26.3 percent and was 2-of-5 from the three-point range. USF had a 13-9 rebound edge with a 6-0 edge in second-chance points to stay close.

Things started out positive for USF as Gamoke hit a jumper to get USF on the board at 9:01 for a 2-0 lead. At the 6:53 mark, Hoskinson hit a free throw as USF took a 7-6 lead but MSU scored on two straight baskets for an 11-7 lead as Olson had a steal and lay-up (5:56). With a three from Wuebben, USF cut the lead to 11-10 at the 4:37 mark. But MSU answered with back-to-back threes from Olson to take a 19-10 lead. A three-pointer by USF’s Sydney White cut the lead to 19-13 at the break.

Again in the second quarter, MSU held the edge over USF as they extended their lead to 39-30 with a 20-17 margin in the quarter. USF improved its shooting by hitting 8-of-19 for 42.1 percent but missed both of its three-point shots. MSU hit 7-of-13 from the field for 53.8 percent and was 2-of-7 from three-point range. MSU had a 15-13 advantage in made field goals, 4-2 margin in triples and 5-2 advantage at the foul line despite being outrebounded by USF, 23-15.

With a lay-up off a steal, MSU took a 24-17 lead over the Cougars with 7:10 to play. After MSU took a 10-point lead, USF had a pair of baskets to cut the lead to 27-21 but Bursch hit a three for a 30-21 lead with 5:21 to play in the quarter. Hoskinson’s offensive rebound and put-back helped USF draw within 30-23. Down nine (34-25), Nichols scored five straight points to cut MSU’s lead to 34-30 with 3:18 to play. However, USF’s three to draw closer was offline and then MSU had five straight to close the half for the nine-point lead.

With a 23-13 advantage in the third quarter, MSU extended their lead to 62-43. MSU was 10-of-17 from the floor for 58.8 percent while USF just had eight shots and made only three but did hit on 7-of-8 foul shots.

MSU opened the third quarter with a basket before Megan Fannin, who scored six points on the day, hit a pair of foul shots to keep USF within 41-32 with 8:37 to play. By hitting 5-of-9 to open the quarter and with a 10-4 run, MSU built a 49-34 lead with 6:02 to play. With a pair of foul shots from Wuebben, USF cut the lead to 49-36. Then MSU had two more baskets for a 53-36 lead. With a jumper by Bursch, MSU pushed the lead to 58-40.

Early in the fourth quarter, Gamoke knocked in a shot to cut the deficit to 62-45 (9:32). But USF just couldn’t sustain a run and fell behind 67-48 with 6:30 to play. USF had a spark as three-pointers from Wuebben and Swanson cut the deficit to 13 (69-56). However, that is as close as the Cougars would get.