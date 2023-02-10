SIOUX FALLS (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls women’s basketball team secured a 59-41 victory over Winona State tonight advancing to 7-18 on the season.
WHAT HAPPENED
· USF ended the first half of tonight’s game with a 30-25 lead over the Warriors behind freshman Riley Moreland with nine points.
· Sioux Falls led for just over 17 and a half minutes of the first half with their largest lead being 10-2 in the first quarter.
· The Cougars returned from the half dropping 17 points in the third quarter and never looked back.
SIOUX FALLS LEADERS
· Moreland paved the way for the Cougars tonight with 16 points followed by Olivia Gamoke with 12.
· Moreland also led USF with seven field goals and four blocks tonight.
· Gamoke was they only Cougar to go 2-2 from the free throw line this evening.
· Dallie Hoskinson pulled down 13 rebounds for the Coo followed by Gamoke with nine.
TEAM STATISTICS
· Sioux Falls went 26-56 from the field tonight while going 4-8 from the free throw line.
· The Cougars pulled down 41 boards on the night with 10 of them coming from the offensive side of the ball and 31 defensively.
· USF forced the Warriors to 15 turnovers while picking up seven points in the process.
· Sioux Falls saw 16 points come from their bench along with 34 points in the paint led by Lizzie Olson, Megan Fannin and Lauren Sanders.
UP NEXT
The Cougars will be back in action tomorrow afternoon as they host Upper Iowa for the annual Alumni Game. The men’s game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. with the women’s game to follow at 5:30 p.m.