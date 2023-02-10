SIOUX FALLS (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls women’s basketball team secured a 59-41 victory over Winona State tonight advancing to 7-18 on the season.

WHAT HAPPENED

· USF ended the first half of tonight’s game with a 30-25 lead over the Warriors behind freshman Riley Moreland with nine points.

· Sioux Falls led for just over 17 and a half minutes of the first half with their largest lead being 10-2 in the first quarter.

· The Cougars returned from the half dropping 17 points in the third quarter and never looked back.

SIOUX FALLS LEADERS

· Moreland paved the way for the Cougars tonight with 16 points followed by Olivia Gamoke with 12.

· Moreland also led USF with seven field goals and four blocks tonight.

· Gamoke was they only Cougar to go 2-2 from the free throw line this evening.

· Dallie Hoskinson pulled down 13 rebounds for the Coo followed by Gamoke with nine.

TEAM STATISTICS

· Sioux Falls went 26-56 from the field tonight while going 4-8 from the free throw line.

· The Cougars pulled down 41 boards on the night with 10 of them coming from the offensive side of the ball and 31 defensively.

· USF forced the Warriors to 15 turnovers while picking up seven points in the process.

· Sioux Falls saw 16 points come from their bench along with 34 points in the paint led by Lizzie Olson , Megan Fannin and Lauren Sanders .

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action tomorrow afternoon as they host Upper Iowa for the annual Alumni Game. The men’s game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. with the women’s game to follow at 5:30 p.m.