SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The University of Sioux Falls women’s basketball team picked up its first win of the season, beating Presentation College 93-44 Tuesday night inside the Stewart Center.

The Cougars controlled the game from the opening tip, starting the opening quarter on an 18-0 run. they’d take a 26-8 lead after one quarter of play.

USF was just as dominant in the second quarter, outscoring the Saints, 29-12 to take a 55-20 lead into halftime as they cruised to the 93-44 victory.

The Cougars had 15 different players score on Tuesday, led by Megan Fannin’s game-high 17 points.

USF is back in action on Friday at home against South Dakota Mines.