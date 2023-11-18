SPEARFISH, S.D. (USF) — The University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball team closed out their time at the East/West Challenge with a dominant win over South Dakota Mines. The Cougars defeated the Hardrockers 78-50.

USF jumped out to a quick start winning the first quarter 24-13 and the second quarter 13-5. In the 1st, the Cougars shot 53% from the field and made 5 3’s to open the game. The Coo came out and competed defensively allowing the Hardrockers to shoot 35% from the field and 42% from 3, but in the 2nd quarter SD Mines only shot 11% and went 0-6 from beyond the arc. USF cooled off as well in the 2nd quarter shooting only 26% and making 1 3. The Coo ended the half on a 9-0 run.

The Cougars came out in the 2nd half and kept their foot on the gas. The USF defense was working well holding SD Mines to 35% shooting in the 3rd quarter. The Coo offense also kept rolling as they shot 58% from the field and 50% from 3 in the 3rd quarter. USF closed out the game in the 4th shooting 44% and winning the final quarter 20-18. Overall, the Cougars shot 43% from the field and 41% from 3. They had 34 points in the paint, 13 points off of Hardrocker turnovers, 11 second chance points, and 31 points off of the bench.

LEADERS

Kami Wadsworth led all scorers with 16 for the game. Ayla Brown and Landree Wilson each added in 12 points for USF.

Kylie Wroblewski had a game high 8 rebounds off the bench. Brooklyn Harpe added 7 boards of her own with 4 of those coming on the offensive end and Kami Wadsworth chipped in 5.