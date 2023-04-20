Sioux Falls, SD. (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls baseball team split a doubleheader with Augustana tonight. These games were delayed a day due to rain and lighting. The Cougars took game 1 7-2 and Augie won game 2 8-7 on a walk-off single in the bottom of the 9th.

GAME ONE – W, 7-2

The Coo took and early lead and never let up in game 1. They scored 3 runs in the 1st and 2 runs in the 2nd inning to take control of the game.

Tyler Cate and Brady Klehr paced USF in hitting and RBI. Both Cougars had 2 hits and 2 RBI to lead the team

Reese Gaber came out of the Coo Bullpen to throw 4.1 innings of shutout baseball. He only gave up 1 hit and had 3 strikeouts in relief of Cole Wright who also had 3 strikeouts.

GAME TWO – L, 8-7

Augustana jumped out to an early lead by scoring 2 runs in the 1st. After scoring 3 more in the 5th, USF turned the tide by scoring 4 runs in the 8th and 1 in the 9th the take the lead. Augie would then win in the bottom of the 9th on a walk-off single to center field.

USF outhit Augustana 14-9 and left 9 men on base. Brady Klehr led the Coo with 3 hits and 2 runs scored. Dane Small , Ben Serie , Isaac Bonner , and Zach Andreasen all had 2 hits each.

Dane Small had 2 hits with one of those hits being a homerun. He used that to help him lead the Cougars in RBI with 2.

Cole Schumacher got the start and recorded 5 strikeouts in 4.1 innings pitched.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action Sunday April 23 at 1:30PM. They take on Minnesota State Mankato in a doubleheader being played at the Birdcage in Sioux Falls.

For all things Cougar Baseball, be sure to follow along on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as well as downloading the USF Cougars app!