USF WBB HC Travis Traphagen announces signing of seven standouts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Head Coach Travis Traphagen has announced the signings of seven high school standouts who will continue their academic and athletic careers at USF. The NCAA recruiting signing period opened on Wednesday, Nov. 11, which allowed student-athletes to sign with their respective programs.

The Class of 2021 includes Olivia Gamoke, 5-6, guard, Onalaska, Wisc.; Brecli Honner, 5-9, guard, Harrisburg, S.D.; JeMae Nichols, 5-10, guard, Cherokee, Iowa; Lizzie Olson, 6-0 forward, Garretson, S.D.; Elly Schmitz, 6-0, guard/forward, Hermantown, Minn.; Cassidy Siemonsma, 6-1, forward, Humboldt, S.D.; and Sidney Swanson, 5-6, guard, West Point, Neb.

“We are pleased to announce a well-rounded class, which features athletes, talented scorers and players who will defend while bring a lot of skills to our program on and off the court,” said Traphagen, USF’s career wins leader who led the Cougars to their first-ever NSIC South title and second-ever NCAA DII Regional during a 26-6 season in 2019-20. “Without question, they excel on the floor and in the classroom. We are excited to welcome them to USF,” he said.

Brecli Honner, 5-9, Guard, Harrisburg, S.D./Harrisburg HSBrecli Honner USF WBB Class of 2021

A three-year starter, Honner collected 534 points in three seasons with Harrisburg High. Named honorable mention Eastern South Dakota Conference as a sophomore, she was selected to the AA All-State Team as a junior after leading her team to the State AA Tournament. As a senior, she averaged 11.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game while hitting 45 percent (78-160) from the floor, which included 33 percent (15-of-45) from three-point range. She was also 33-of-43 at the foul line for 76 percent. As a sophomore Honner supplied 8.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. During her career, Honner has made 163-of-379 shots from the field for 43 percent. She also has converted 48-of-127 three-pointers and 62-of-99 free throws. Honner, who also placed eighth in the AA State Track Meet in both her freshman and sophomore years, played for the Bartlett Basketball Academic three years and with the South Dakota Attack this year. The daughter of Steve and Dana Honner, her sister, Danni, plays at Augustana. She will major in biology at USF.

Olivia Gamoke, 5-6, Guard, Onalaska, Wisc. /Onalaska HSOlivia Gamoke Class of 2021 WBB

At Onalaska (Wisc.) High School, Gamoke was a three-sport standout in basketball, volleyball and soccer. The daughter of Mark and Michelle Gamoke was the 19th ranked player in Wisconsin as a junior when she was named to the D2 All-State Team. During her career, she has averaged 10.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.8 steals per game. She was named to the First Team All Mississippi Valley Conference team as a sophomore and junior and honorable mention as a freshman. A three-time All-Academic honoree by the league, she has been named honorable mention by the Associated Press and WBCA as well as named second team All-Tribune. Gamoke, who has a brother, Evan, and sister, Emma, was first team All-Mississippi Valley Conference three times in volleyball and once in soccer. She was also All-Academic three times in volleyball and once as a sophomore. A member of the National Honors Society, she played for the Wisconsin Playmakers club team. Gamoke will major in education at USF.

JeMae Nichols, 5-10, Guard, Cherokee, Iowa/Cherokee Washington HSJemae Nichols Class of 2021 recruit WBB

A standout athlete from Cherokee Washington High School, Nichols excelled in basketball, volleyball, softball and track. As a junior, she was named First Team All-Lakes Conference, All-District, All-Northwest Iowa, Sioux City Journal All-Area Team and All-State. As a junior, she surpassed 1,000 career points as she averaged 18.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.5 steals, 2.8 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. Nichols was also first team all-league as a freshman and a sophomore. In addition, she was first-team All-District as a sophomore and second team All-District as a freshman. In 2018, she participated in the USA Olympic 16U Tryouts, and make it to the third round. In softball, Nichols played center field and was a two-time All-Lakes Conference performer as well as a second-team All-Region honoree. A two-time First Team All-Lakes Conference middle/outside hitter in volleyball, she was also First Team All-District, Academic All-Lakes Conference, Academic All State in volleyball during a career when she totaled 786 kills. She also earned Second Team-All-Lake Conference honors as a sophomore and was honorable mention all-conference as a freshman. In track and field, she was a sprinter who has qualified for a total of five events. Nichols has been involved Speech, Student Council, Spanish Club, Spanish Honor Society, National Honor Society, JETS, Braves Achievement Club, and Student Advisory Committee at Cherokee High. A member of the Iowa Dream/CY Select Wolves club team, she has been active in community service including working at food pantries, the Supply Closet, packing for families as part of the National Honors Society and coaching and assisting at basketball and volleyball camps. The daughter of April Ruble-Nichols and Victor Nichols, she has five siblings – Alanzo, Joshua, Brandon, Xavier and Shawn. She will major in business administration at USF.

Lizzie Olson, 6-0, Forward, Garretson, S.D./Garretson HSLizzie Olson WBB recruit Class of 2021

A three-sport standout at Garretson High School (basketball, track and volleyball), she was named third team South Dakota Class A All-State in 2019-20 when she passed 1,000 career points. Olson averaged 18.0 points and 10.0 rebounds in 2019-20, 16.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game in 2018-19 and 13.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game in the 2017-18 season. Named the MVP of the MJ Entringer Classic in both 2017-18 and 2018-19, she is a two-time All-Big East Conference First Team selection and a second team choice in 2017-18. A member of the South Dakota Network team, she is the daughter of Tony and Angie Olson and has a sister Sydney and brother Collin. She was involved in National Honors Society for four years as well as Chorus for four years at Garretson HS. In addition, Olson has been in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for four years as well as Peer Ministry for two years and the Mentor program for two years. She will be a Pre-Law major.

Elly Schmitz, 6-0, Forward, Hermantown, Minn./Hermantown HSElly Schmitz 1 2021 Class Recruiting

Schmitz, who was a two-time First Team All-Lake Superior Conference selection, earned All State honorable mention honors at Hermantown High School. She was also Second Team All-area in basketball as she helped lead her team to the Lake Superior Conference title, 7AAA section championship and to the Minnesota State Tourney. During her career, Schmitz, who set a record for free throw percentage (100 percent) at the state tourney, averaged 17 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game. The daughter of Joe and Elisa Schmitz, who has two brothers, Drew and Blake, was a multi-sport standout for the Hawks. Aside from basketball, she was involved in soccer, softball, cross country, track, swimming and lacrosse. She was active in the Civility Club, Yearbook, National Honors Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Hermantown HS. Schmitz, who played for the Wisconsin Playmakers club team, was involved in service work with the Civility Club by helping people in need, as well as the elderly. She will major in exercise science at USF.

Cassidy Siemonsma, 6-1, Forward, Humboldt, S.D./West Central HSCassidy Siemonsma WBB Class of 2021

Siemonsma led West Central to runner-up finish in 2019 and third place in 2018 at the South Dakota Girls Basketball A Championships. Named All-Dakota 12 Conference Second Team and Honorable Mention, she was the basketball team MVP. She led the team in total rebounds per game, blocks per game, points and was the team field goal percentage leader. She averaged 13.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists per game and totaled 25 blocks for West Central. A two-sport standout, Siemonsma was also a standout in volleyball where she was a middle hitter and led the Dakota 12 Conference in blocks, which earned her all conference honorable mention honors. At West Central, she was involved with the National Honors Society, A Honor Roll, Exemplar Student Work Award, and advanced to state HOSA and FCCLA. The daughter of Kim Travis Siemonsma, who has a brother, Cody, played for the South Dakota Network club team.

Sidney Swanson, 5-6, Guard, West Point, Neb./West Point-Beemer HSSidney Swanson Class of 2021 Recruit

A four-year starter and letter winner in basketball and volleyball at West Point-Beemer HS, she was named First Team All-Conference as a sophomore and junior. As a junior, she served as team captain and was named to the Nebraska All-State Team. Swanson, who owns the school record for steals in a game with 12 and career assists with 228, led her team to the state tournament as a sophomore and junior. She has 1,198 career points, 250 steals, 388 rebounds, 29 blocks and has hit 321-of-421 free throws for 76 percent while knocking in 44 percent of her field goal attempts. She was named Academic All-State in basketball and volleyball. Swanson was named to the Principal’s Honor Roll as freshman and sophomore and was NCPA Academic All-State in volleyball, basketball and track. She plays for the Nebraska Attack club team. The daughter of Carrie and Erin Swanson, she has a brother, Hunter.