SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The University of Sioux Falls and Wayne State split a men’s and women’s double header on Thursday in Sioux Falls.

WAYNE STATE 71, USF 55

The Wayne State women opened the evening with a 16 point win over USF.

The Wildcats outscored the Cougars 45-25 in the second and third quarters. That spark was fueled by a 25 point third quarter that put the game out of reach.

Wayne State was led by Logan Hughes who scored a game high 19 points. Lauren Zacharias added 11 points and five rebounds.

Madison Wuebben led USF in the loss as she collected 14 points. Olivia Gamoke and Riley Moreland each tallied 10 points.

UP NEXT: USF returns to action on Saturday, December 3 when they play at Augustana. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m. at the Sanford Pentagon.

USF 65, WAYNE STATE 60

The night cap saw USF pick up a narrow five point win over Wayne State. It was the Cougars three straight win.

The Coo trailed by five points at halftime at 30-25. The first half featured some strong defense and a struggle on offense for both teams.

USF would score 40 points in the second half and that was enough to propel them to a victory.

The Cougars were led by Matt Cartwright who had a team high 21 points on 6-15 shooting. Chase Grinde also scored in double figures. He added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Wayne State’s Jordan Janssen led all scorers with 27 points on an impressive 12-18 shooting. Cody McCullough tallied ten points in the loss as well.

UP NEXT: USF will now take their 6-1 record on the road as they meet in-town rival, Augustana. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 3 at the Sanford Pentagon.