VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) -- In Todd Lee's first season as USD's Head Men's Basketball coach, the Coyotes went 13-17 and were eliminated in the Summit League tournament quarterfinals.

Heading into year two of the Lee era, there's a different feel around Vermillion, with the Coyotes returning 5 of their top 6 scorers, led by Summit League Preseason Player of the Year, junior Stanley Umude. Along with four returning starters, USD will also see the return of fifth-year senior Tyler Hagedorn, after he missed all of last season due to injury. Hagedorn was the team's 2nd leading scorers two years ago. With all of that experience and added depth coming back, Lee's Coyotes have lofty goals for the upcoming year.