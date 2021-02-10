USF Swimming sits second after day one of NSIC Championships

WEST FARGO, N.D. (USF) – Led by titles from All-Americans Jenna Krahn and Elizabeth Spaans, the University of Sioux Falls Swimming Team had a big opening day at the NSIC Swimming and Diving Championships which opened Wednesday at the Hulbert Aquatic Center. Competition will continue on Thursday with prelims at 10 am and finals again at 5:30 pm.

Through the first day of competition, USF is second with 167.50 points. Minnesota State Mankato leads with 206 points. USF won two individual events and had two of the top-six in the 200 medley relay.



Krahn, a senior from Johnston, Iowa, clocked an NCAA DII “B” standard won her first NSIC 50 free title by finishing in 23.45. Krahn, who earned her 17th title of the season, including 11th as an individual, finished just off her personal-best of 23.33. Krahn, who was second in the 50 free a year ago, also was part of USF’s second-place 200 medley relay. Ursula Demarquet, a junior from Guayaquil, Ecuador was tied for 3rd with a personal-best of 23.96 & just .001 off meeting the NCAA “B” standard (23.95).

Spaans, a junior from Brandon, S.D., won her second straight NSIC 200 IM title in 2:05.90, just off the NCAA DII B standard of 2:05.36. She now has won six individual titles this season. Freshman Paulina Ruelas of Honolulu, Hawaii, was fourth in the event with a personal-best of 2:08.38 at the NSIC Championships. Also for USF freshman Kaylee Tringali of Sussex, Wis., was 24th in 2:13.88 which bettered her seed time.

USF Head Coach Chris Hamstra was pleased with his team effort and focus on day one.

“We had a pretty good night overall. I am really pleased with how we performed all day. We showed a lot of resilience and focus,” he said. “I am really proud of Lizzy (Spaans) for defending her IM title and Jenna (Krahn) for winning her first NSIC title. The relay teams and our effort in the 1,000 was special. It was a real team effort today and we are excited about tomorrow,” said Hamstra

In the 200 medley relay, USF bettered its seed time by over four seconds and finished second in 1:44.38 with a team of freshman Domenica Solano, senior Chantal Kasch, freshman Emily Solarski and Krahn. USF also placed sixth as the team of freshman Ilinde du Plessis, freshman Paulina Ruelas, senior Gigi Bario and sophomore Ursula Demarquet clocked a 1:47.83 which was nearly four seconds better than its seed time.

In the 1,000 free, USF had a strong contingent with four in scoring position. du Plessis of Ereeniging, Gauteng, South Africa finished fourth in 10:32.84, which was just under 30 seconds better than her seed time. Senior Nina Groene of Mannheim, Germany, was eighth in 10:43.64 as she was about two seconds better than her seed time of 10:45.57. Senior Evelyn VanDeMark of Alma, Mich., took 10th in 10:49.48, which bettered her seed time if 11:00.08. She was just one hundredth of a second out of ninth. Sophomore Abigail Ford of Grand Ledge, Mich., placed 13th by clocking 10:58.40 and her time also improved on the 11:16.33 seed time.

Preview of USF for Thursday NSIC Competition –

Thursday – 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 200 free relay, 400 medley relay

(Event, seed time and NSIC ranking)

400 IM – Chantal Kasch, 4th, 4:52.72; Paulina Ruelas, 5th, 4:54.70; and Aleah Rohde, 10th, 5:11.52

100 Fly – Domenica Solano, 1st, 58.18; Valerie Childs, 4th, 59.19; Emily Solarski, 8th, 1:00.10; and Paulina Ruelas, 9th, 1:00.12

200 Free – Valerie Childs, 1st, 1:55.12; Ilinde du Plessis, 3rd, 1:56.49; and Elizabeth Spaans, 11th, 1:59.42

200 Free Relay – USF, 1st, 1:37.99

400 Medley Relay – USF, 1st, 3:54.85