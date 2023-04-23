SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The USF softball team fell to Minnesota Duluth in both games of their doubleheader Sunday.

The Bulldogs won the first game 6-1 and the second game 5-4.

In the opener, the Cougars scored first on Kennedy Thomas’ RBI double in the bottom of the first. UMD then scored three in the third to take the lead.

In game two, Duluth led 4-0 after four innings. USF scored all four of its runs in the bottom of the fifth. The Bulldogs scored the game-winner in the top of the seventh.

USF is back in action Monday against St. Cloud State.