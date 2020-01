VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — Tyler Hagedorn buried six three-pointers and scored a game-high 31 points to lead South Dakota to a 91-80 win against Oral Roberts inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Saturday.

It was the fifth win in six games for the Coyotes (14-8, 5-3 Summit), who stayed unbeaten at home in Summit play (5-0) and improved to 10-1 on their home court this season. Hagedorn reached 30 points for the second time this season. He was 10-of-14 from the field and 6-of-8 from 3-point range. He also grabbed nine rebounds and blocked two shots.