Duluth, Minn. (USF) -– The University of Sioux Falls Soccer team lost today 2-1 to Minnesota Duluth. The match was played at Malosky Stadium on Duluth’s campus.

Duluth got the scoring going early with Jacqueline Jares scoring in the 1st minute of the game with Miriam Marsan assisting. The Coo were able to equalize in the 57th minute as Hannah Welch scored her first goal of the season and 2nd of her career. UMD took the lead for good in the 87th minute when Myra Moorjani scored off a Lauren Hansen assist.

Caroline Titze got the start in goal for USF and made 8 saves on 17 shots. Alivia Tindall , Olivia Opichka , and Titze were the only Cougars to play all 90 minutes.

This match moves the Cougars to 3-9-2 on the season. The Coo will be back in action Friday October 27 in Sioux Falls, SD. They will return home to Bob Young Field to take on the University of Mary starting at 6:00PM.